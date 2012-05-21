LONDON May 21 A properly functioning firewall
must be in place to prevent contagion in Europe well in advance
of a potential Greek exit from the euro, Poland's finance
minister Jacek Rostowski said on Monday in an interview with the
Financial Times.
He said failure to create an effective firewall against
Europe's sovereign debt crisis spreading from country to country
"may have truly catastrophic consequences."
Rostowski criticised the failure to impose a firewall, a
capital debt buffer, for Europe's banks last year, a decision
which he said is now contributing to the crisis.
"There is only one institution that can provide the firewall
that Europe needs in the time we have before the Greek
elections, and that is the ECB," he told the newspaper.
"It should immediately announce that in the event of a Greek
exit from the euro zone it will stand ready to buy unlimited
amounts of the sovereign bonds of countries remaining in the
euro for a limited period of time - say a year or 18 months."
In a separate interview with the Times newspaper on Monday,
Polish Central Bank Governor Marek Belka said Greece must not be
allowed to exit the euro in a "disorderly" way because of the
potential knock-on effects.
"This is what bothers us in Poland: the spill over will be
on us and we cannot do much but prepare ourselves," Belka said.
The policies pursued by Western central banks were harming
Poland by stimulating flows of investor cash into commodities
such as oil and metals and driving up inflation.
"This reaction chain from ultra-loose monetary policy to
high commodity prices means our headline inflation is much
higher than we would be willing to tolerate," he said.
