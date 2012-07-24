WARSAW, July 25 A coal dust explosion hit
Poland's top utility PGE Turow lignite power plant
late on Tuesday, sparking a fire that caused a shutdown of three
out of eight blocks of the plant responsible for 7 percent of
the country's power supply.
Thirty-five units of firemen were fighting the blaze after
the blast at the 2.1 gigawatt plant's coal transportation system
that lightly injured four, but causing no casualties.
The firemen and staff were assessing the damage that
potentially could cause a power deficit in the southwestern part
of European Union's largest eastern member.
"The power blocks are not on fire," Roman Walkowiak, the
plant's director, told state television. He said the explosion
was caused by coal dust.
"If the coal transportation system for blocks 5 and 6 is
damaged then there might be a problem in southwestern Poland and
the power shortage may by large," Walkowiak added.
One of the blocks had been shut down earlier due to
maintenance at the plant in the city of Bogatynia.
Turow is one of Poland's most modern plants after a complete
make-over that finished in 2005.
