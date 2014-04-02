Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): HAIER Haier Europe, a subsidiary of household equipment maker Haier, considers building a factory in Poland because of the country's convenient location close to Europe's largest markets, the company's chief executive Rene Aubertin told the Rzeczpospolita daily. FX RESERVES The Supreme Audit Office (NIK) positively assessed the management of foreign exchange reserves by Poland's central bank, adding however that the bank should now stabilise their level because of rising costs, the state news agency PAP reported. JSW, NWR Low expected cocking coal prices in the second quarter are likely to weigh on the financial results of Poland's miner JSW and Czech miner NWR , the Parkiet daily reported. WIG Polish benchmark stock index WIG is likely to increase by 6.5 percent in the second quarter, an analyst poll published by Parkiet daily showed. PGNIG The Polish gas monopoly plans to pay out its 2013 dividend at 0.15 zlotys ($0.05) per share, or 885 million zlotys ($292.2 million) in total, the company said on Tuesday. SYNTHOS Polish chemicals maker aims to invest about $170 million in its planned synthetic rubber plant in Brazil, the group's chief executive said on Tuesday. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0290 Polish Zlotys)