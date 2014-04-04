Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
RATES
Analysts have shifted their expectations for Polish rate
hikes and now expect tightening to be delayed until early 2015,
a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, reflecting surprisingly low
inflation and the likely impact of the Ukraine-Russia crisis.
ORCO
Shares in real estate developer Orco Property Group fell
more than 20 percent to a new low on Thursday after a bank
called in a loans worth $83 million for financing its unfinished
Zlota 44 residential block in Warsaw.
Two banking sources told Reuters that Bank Pekao,
the Polish unit of Italy's UniCredit, was the bank
demanding repayment of the loans. The bank declined comment.
BANKS
As many as six banks, including the Polish unit of Austria's
Raiffeisen, may enter the Warsaw bourse in the
course of the next few years, daily Parkiet said.
AMAZON
Polish investment agency PAIiIZ is trying to convince U.S.
online retailer Amazon to land another distribution center in
Poland after it decided not to build one in Czech Brno, daily
Puls Biznesu reported.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX