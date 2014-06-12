Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
AZOTY
Poland said on Wednesday it was not interested in selling
state-controlled chemical firm Azoty, which it sees as an
important national asset, after Russian rival Acron
increased its stake.
VIG
Austria's largest insurance company Vienna Insurance Group
may list on the Warsaw bourse if a
proposed tie-up of the Warsaw and Vienna stock exchanges goes
ahead, the insurer's CEO Peter Hagen said.
TVN
Polish broadcaster bought 5 million of its own shares for
100 million zlotys ($33 million) in the first tranche of a share
buyback programme, the company said.
DALKIA AND PGNiG
A local unit of Dalkia, which is owned by France's Veolia
Environnement and EDF, wants to cooperate with
Poland's gas distributor PGNiG in building a gas-fired heating
plant in Warsaw worth 300 million zlotys, Puls Biznesu reported.
EUROMEDIC
Private-equity providers Montagu and Ares Life Sciences
launched the sale of their medical unit Euromedic - based in
Hungary, but present in 14 countries, Puls Biznesu quoted its
sources as saying.
By the end of this month the owners are to choose advisers
in a sale which could yield 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), the
daily said.
GROWTH
The Polish economy should grow by around 4 percent this and
next year, Poland's rate setter Jerzy Hausner was quoted as
saying by daily Rzeczpospolita.
BORROWING NEEDS
Poland's borrowing needs may be far smaller than the 132
billion zlotys earmarked in the budget, deputy finance minister
Wojciech Kowalczyk told daily Rzeczpospolita.
VAT
The Finance Ministry considers various options regarding
changing Poland's VAT scheme, including setting one VAT level
for all products at 17 or 18 percent, daily Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna reported.
