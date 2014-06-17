Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
EMPLOYMENT, WAGE DATA
The state statistics office will publish corporate wage and
employment data for May at 1200 GMT.
BELKA
Poland's central bank governor, Marek Belka, said on Monday
he had no plans to resign over a leaked recording of him using
an expletive to describe bank colleagues and discussing the
removal of the finance minister.
Belka will attend a meeting with the remaining nine members
of the Council on Tuesday. He will also meet with President
Bronislaw Komorowski in the morning.
SHALE GAS
The first shale gas well in Poland producing large-scale
commercial quantities of gas may be launched this year,
Environment Minister Maciej Grabowski was quoted as saying by
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna on Tuesday.
AMAZON
U.S. online retailer Amazon plans to hire about 1600
employees in the coming months to work in its logistics centres
in Poland, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
JJ AUTO
Chinese company JJ Auto plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse
on Wednesday, Parkiet daily reported without naming its sources.
Shares of the company started trading in Frankfurt on Monday.
ASSECO POLAND
Asseco Poland has taken over a Kazakh company named New
Technologies Integrator for one million dollars, Puls Biznesu
daily reported.
GRODNO
Distributor of electro-mechanical equipment, Grodno, plans
to enter the main market of the Warsaw stock exchange and obtain
at least 14 million zlotys ($4.61 million) from a share offer,
Puls Biznesu daily reported. Grodno is currently listed on the
small-capitalisation market New Connect.
($1 = 3.0370 Polish Zlotys)