Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

EMPLOYMENT, WAGE DATA

The state statistics office will publish corporate wage and employment data for May at 1200 GMT.

BELKA

Poland's central bank governor, Marek Belka, said on Monday he had no plans to resign over a leaked recording of him using an expletive to describe bank colleagues and discussing the removal of the finance minister.

Belka will attend a meeting with the remaining nine members of the Council on Tuesday. He will also meet with President Bronislaw Komorowski in the morning.

SHALE GAS

The first shale gas well in Poland producing large-scale commercial quantities of gas may be launched this year, Environment Minister Maciej Grabowski was quoted as saying by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna on Tuesday.

AMAZON

U.S. online retailer Amazon plans to hire about 1600 employees in the coming months to work in its logistics centres in Poland, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

JJ AUTO

Chinese company JJ Auto plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse on Wednesday, Parkiet daily reported without naming its sources. Shares of the company started trading in Frankfurt on Monday.

ASSECO POLAND

Asseco Poland has taken over a Kazakh company named New Technologies Integrator for one million dollars, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

GRODNO

Distributor of electro-mechanical equipment, Grodno, plans to enter the main market of the Warsaw stock exchange and obtain at least 14 million zlotys ($4.61 million) from a share offer, Puls Biznesu daily reported. Grodno is currently listed on the small-capitalisation market New Connect.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0370 Polish Zlotys)