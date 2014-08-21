Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
TAURON
Poland's second largest utility Tauron reported a
smaller-than-expected 14-percent fall in profits in the first
half of 2014, mainly due to lower energy prices.
Tauron is also planning to offer its clients joint sales of
energy, gas and coal from its own mines, daily Parkiet reported.
LPP
Poland's largest clothes retailer reported a 10-percent rise
in its first-half net profit to 153 million zlotys ($48.4
million), mainly thanks to a growing sales network, it said on
Thursday.
MINUTES
Poland's central bank will present minutes from its July
meeting at 1200 GMT.
FM BANK PBP
The sale of the small-tier lender by investment fund Abris
lured 14 potential bidders, including FM Bank PBP's local rivals
Alior Bank, BOS Bank, and Poland's top
lender PKO BP, daily Puls Biznesu quoted unnamed
sources as saying.
NATO
Poland's defence minister Tomasz Siemoniak told daily
Rzeczpospolita he did not expect NATO to decide on a stable
military presence in Poland at the alliance's September summit
in Newport.
