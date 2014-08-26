Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

RETAIL SALES

Poland's statistics office will publish retail sales and unemployment data for July at 0800 GMT.

BGZ TAKEOVER

France's largest listed bank BNP Paribas has offered to buy shares of its Polish rival BGZ at 80.47 zlotys each as part of its acquisition of BGZ from Dutch Rabobank, a brokerage running the deal said on Monday.

EUROCASH

Second-quarter net profit at Poland's largest food wholesale chain Eurocash fell an annual 19 percent to 49.3 million zlotys ($15.6 million), the company said on Tuesday.

ENERGY WATCHDOG

Poland's energy watchdog (URE) wants to replace the current fixed price of electric energy for households with a maximum price, head of URE Maciej Bando told Parkiet daily. He added that it would be good if the changes came into force from Jan 1., 2015.

NUCLEAR PLANT

Almost 64 percent of respondents in a poll were in favour of building a nuclear power plant in Poland, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported.

