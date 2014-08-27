Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PM TUSK

The Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is to give a policy speech in the Polish parliament on Wednesday.

PGE

Poland's biggest utility said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit jumped 56 percent to 1.7 billion zlotys ($534.3 million), in line with expectations, mainly thanks to large one-off gains.

PZU

Eastern Europe's largest insurer posted a larger-than-expected, 15-percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 960 million zlotys thanks to higher deposit yields, the company said on Wednesday.

TVN

Polish broadcaster reported a net profit of 115 million zlotys in the second quarter, a tad above market expectations, thanks to lower debt costs and profits at its subsidiaries, it said on Wednesday.

TVN also said it saw its 2014 advertising revenue growth at mid-single digits, expecting to hold the second tranche of its buyback programme at the end of the year.

ENEA

Polish energy producer beat market expectations by almost tripling its second-quarter net profit to 416 million zlotys ($131 million) thanks to a one-off boost, the group said on Wednesday.

ASSECO POLAND

Eastern Europe's largest software maker is to present its second quarter earnings after the close of the Wednesday market session.

ALIOR BANK

The mid-sized lender said on Wednesday it would book a 38-million zloty write-down after it sold a drugstore chain Polbita to a local pharmacy chain Pelion. The write-down will curb Alior's net profit by 31 million in the third quarter.

T-MOBILE AND TAURON

Poland's largest mobile operator, the local Deutsche Telekom unit, will in October launch a joint offer for individual clients with Polish utility Tauron, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

JSW

European Union's largest coking coal producer could end the year with an output over 1 million tonnes below its 2015 target of 13.8 million tonnes of coal, daily Parkiet reported quoting the state-controlled miner's union members.

PENSIONS

Polish Supreme Audit Office (NIK) fears that the illiquidity of the state-run pension system ZUS may weigh of state finances, daily Rzeczpospolita said.

