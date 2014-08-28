Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

CYFROWY POLSAT

Poland's largest media group surprised with a 63-percent rise in its second-quarter net profit to 132 million zlotys ($41.6 million) thanks to the inclusion of results from its mobile arm Polkomtel, it said on Thursday.

BOGDANKA

The Polish coal miner reported a larger-than-expected 60 percent slump in second-quarter net profit to 29 million zlotys due to falling coal prices, it said on Thursday.

NETIA

Poland's No.2 telecommunications operator, Netia, cut its full-year revenue forecast after its sales slumped 11 percent in the first half of 2014 due to a continued decline in its fixed-line telephone services, the group said on Thursday.

FOREIGN INVESTMENTS

Poland is preparing a bill allowing to control foreign capital investments in Poland, with some purchases or spin offs by foreign investors having to gain a consent from the treasury ministry, Puls Biznesu daily quoted Polish treasury minister Wojciech Karpinski as saying.

