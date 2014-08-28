Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's largest media group surprised with a 63-percent
rise in its second-quarter net profit to 132 million zlotys
($41.6 million) thanks to the inclusion of results from its
mobile arm Polkomtel, it said on Thursday.
BOGDANKA
The Polish coal miner reported a larger-than-expected 60
percent slump in second-quarter net profit to 29 million zlotys
due to falling coal prices, it said on Thursday.
NETIA
Poland's No.2 telecommunications operator, Netia, cut its
full-year revenue forecast after its sales slumped 11 percent in
the first half of 2014 due to a continued decline in its
fixed-line telephone services, the group said on Thursday.
FOREIGN INVESTMENTS
Poland is preparing a bill allowing to control foreign
capital investments in Poland, with some purchases or spin offs
by foreign investors having to gain a consent from the treasury
ministry, Puls Biznesu daily quoted Polish treasury minister
Wojciech Karpinski as saying.
