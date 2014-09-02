Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
WIND FARMS
The China-CEE Fund and Israel-listed Enlight Renewable
Energy said they would invest up to 1.3 billion zlotys
($406 million) to buy control of two Polish wind projects
totalling 250.5 megawatts in installed capacity.
FINANCE MINISTER
The planned reconstruction of the government may mean that
the finance minister, ex-ING economist Mateusz Szczurek, will be
replaced by former prime minister and EBRD executive Jan
Krzysztof Bielecki, according to Gazeta Wyborcza daily.
Apart from Szczurek, departures may include regional
development minister Elzbieta Bienkowska, who is to take a
position in Brussels, interior minister Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz
and health minister Bartosz Arlukowicz, Wyborcza said.
PIR
Poland's treasury ministry will dismiss the head of Polskie
Inwestycje Rozwojowe investment vehicle, Mariusz Grendowicz,
according to Puls Biznesu daily. The ministry is unhappy with
the atmosphere between the fund and the treasury, the daily
said.
CCC
Despite German media reports, the biggest shoe retailer in
Poland, CCC, is not interested in buying the assets of its
Austrian rival, Leder & Schuh, Parkiet daily said, quoting CCC's
deputy Chief Executive.
ING SLASKI
ING Slaski, the Polish arm of the Dutch financial group ING,
will spend up to 100 million zlotys ($31 million) to implement a
new internet banking system, the bank's Chief Executive Officer
told Rzeczpospolita.
