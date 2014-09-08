Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
PARTY POLL
Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) party leads in the
latest poll by TNS OBOP, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said. Donald
Tusk's party had the support of 34 percent of voters, while the
biggest opposition alliance gathered around Law and Justice
party had 28 percent.
GOVERNMENT
Poland's president may accept the resignation of the
government at the end of this week, Gazeta Wyborcza quoted the
president's spokeswoman as saying.
LOTOS
Shareholders of Poland's No. 2 refiner Grupa Lotos will
decide today on a share issue worth 1 billion zlotys ($310
million).
GLOBAL COSMED
Cosmetics producer Global Cosmed wants to buy troubled
German cleaning products maker Domal Wittol Wash und
Reinigungsmittel to strengthen its position on its major export
market, Germany, Puls Biznesu daily reported.
FINANCE MINISTER
Poland's finance minister declined to comment in an
interview with Polish state radio on Monday on media speculation
that he may not stay in the new government that is to be formed
after Prime Minister Donald Tusk's departure to Brussels.
PENSION FUNDS
At the end of August, Polish pension fund's cash deposits
rose by 1 billion zlotys to 9.7 billion, due to the uncertainty
concerning situation in Ukraine, as well as shrinking
investments opportunities, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
PAGED
Polis furniture producer Paged Meble may return to net
profit in 2014 after years of losses thanks to restructuring and
investments, its deputy Chief Executive Officer told Parkiet
daily.
