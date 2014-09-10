Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
GOVERNMENT
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk submitted his resignation
on Tuesday before taking on a top job with the European Union,
marking the end of an unprecedented seven years in office and
the start of an uncertain period for Poland.
FINANCE MINISTER
Gazeta Wyborcza daily repeats that Mateusz Szczurek may lose
his job as finance minister in the new government, but adds that
there is no strong candidate to succeed him, as Jan Krzysztof
Bielecki, previously tipped for the post, is reluctant to take
it.
CIVIC PLATFORM
Grzegorz Schetyna, one of the leading politicians of the
governing party Civic Platform, told TVN24 broadcaster late on
Monday that he would stand in the party leader elections he
expected to take place in December, after Prime Minister Donald
Tusk's departure to Brussels.
CYFROWY POLSAT
The biggest Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat will pay 365
million zlotys ($112.38 million) for the frequency which will be
used by its mobile operator Polkomtel, Puls Biznesu daily said.
ZLOTY
Poland's zloty currency should be weaker than it is now,
given international factors such as the tensions over Ukraine,
Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek told Reuters in an interview.
SUGAR
Poland will produce 1.7 million tonnes of sugar in 2014,
according to National Union of Sugar Beet Growers' estimate
quoted by Puls Biznesu.
FUNDS' ASSETS
Polish mutual funds' assets rose in August by 3.5 percent
month-on-month to almost 206 billion zlotys ($63.36 billion),
according to Analizy Online website and Chamber of Fund and
Asset Management's data quoted by Puls Biznesu.
BOGDANKA
Environment ministry declined to grant Bogdanka coal miner
an exploration licence in Cycow, near Eastern city of Lublin,
according to Rzeczpospolita daily. Bogdanka will appeal the
decision.
ELEKTRIM
Elektrim, one of the best known formerly listed companies in
Poland, now controlled by one of the richest Poles Zygmunt
Solorz-Zak, mulls listing again on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, as
it needs money for real estate investments, Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna daily reported.
(1 US dollar = 3.2515 Polish zloty)
