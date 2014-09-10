Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

GOVERNMENT

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk submitted his resignation on Tuesday before taking on a top job with the European Union, marking the end of an unprecedented seven years in office and the start of an uncertain period for Poland.

FINANCE MINISTER

Gazeta Wyborcza daily repeats that Mateusz Szczurek may lose his job as finance minister in the new government, but adds that there is no strong candidate to succeed him, as Jan Krzysztof Bielecki, previously tipped for the post, is reluctant to take it.

CIVIC PLATFORM

Grzegorz Schetyna, one of the leading politicians of the governing party Civic Platform, told TVN24 broadcaster late on Monday that he would stand in the party leader elections he expected to take place in December, after Prime Minister Donald Tusk's departure to Brussels.

CYFROWY POLSAT

The biggest Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat will pay 365 million zlotys ($112.38 million) for the frequency which will be used by its mobile operator Polkomtel, Puls Biznesu daily said.

ZLOTY

Poland's zloty currency should be weaker than it is now, given international factors such as the tensions over Ukraine, Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek told Reuters in an interview.

SUGAR

Poland will produce 1.7 million tonnes of sugar in 2014, according to National Union of Sugar Beet Growers' estimate quoted by Puls Biznesu.

FUNDS' ASSETS

Polish mutual funds' assets rose in August by 3.5 percent month-on-month to almost 206 billion zlotys ($63.36 billion), according to Analizy Online website and Chamber of Fund and Asset Management's data quoted by Puls Biznesu.

BOGDANKA

Environment ministry declined to grant Bogdanka coal miner an exploration licence in Cycow, near Eastern city of Lublin, according to Rzeczpospolita daily. Bogdanka will appeal the decision.

ELEKTRIM

Elektrim, one of the best known formerly listed companies in Poland, now controlled by one of the richest Poles Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, mulls listing again on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, as it needs money for real estate investments, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported.

Elektrim, one of the best known formerly listed companies in Poland, now controlled by one of the richest Poles Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, mulls listing again on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, as it needs money for real estate investments, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported.