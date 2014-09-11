BRIEF-Jerusalem Cigarette Co posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 63,509 versus profit of JOD 59,060 year ago
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
GAS DELIVERIES
Poland said on Wednesday it was receiving 20 percent less gas than normal from Russia. A German gas operator also reported a slight reduction in its supplies of Russian gas.
ELEMENTAL HOLDING
Polish recycling group Elemental Holding will purchase a 51-percent stake in its Turkish rival Evciler, Elemental Holding said in a statement late on Wednesday.
NUCLEAR POWER PLANT
Nearly two-thirds of inhabitants of Poland's Pomorskie region agrees to the construction of a nuclear power plant in the region, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
GINO ROSSI
Polish shoe maker Gino Rossi plans to either buy a factory in Italy or build a new one there, the company's Chief Executive Tomasz Malicki told Puls Biznesu daily.
* Quaterly net profit EGP 5.1 million versus EGP 4.3 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pKFJUG) Further company coverage: