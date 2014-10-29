Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
GRUPA LOTOS
Poland's No.2 refiner on Wednesday posted an unexpected 35
million zloty ($10.6 million) net loss in the third quarter, hit
by fresh provisions and rising costs.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's largest media group's long-serving Chief Executive
Officer Dominik Libicki has resigned from his post due to a
disagreement over the company's strategy, Cyfrowy Polsat said on
Tuesday night.
BUDIMEX
Poland's largest listed builder and a unit of Spain's
Ferrovial, said on Wednesday its net profit in the
third quarter of 2014 rose by 11 percent.
RATES
Polish central banker Andrzej Rzonca has repeated that there
is no need to cut rates further from their lowest level in
history, as the Polish economy is not in a crisis.
