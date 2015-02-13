Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
GDP, INFLATION, C/A DATA
The statistics office will publish its flash estimate of
fourth-quarter gross domestic product data at 0900 GMT. The
office will also publish inflation data for January at 1300 GMT.
Separately, the central bank will publish January money
supply and December current account data at 1300 GMT.
WIG20 RESHUFFLE
Miner JSW, refiner Lotos and agriculture
company Kernel will be dropped out of the WIG20 index
after the session on Mar.20 and will be replaced by
utilities Enea and Energa and media group
Cyfrowy Polsat, the Warsaw bourse said on Thursday
evening.
JSW
Overnight talks between management at the Polish coking coal
miner JSW and its unions on ending the ongoing strike broke off,
but the management wants to reconvene and end the negotiations
on Friday, JSW spokeswoman said.
ORANGE POLSKA
Poland's No.1 telecoms group maintained dividend payout at
0.5 zlotys per share from 2014 profit after it surprised with
swinging into net profit in the fourth quarter of last year, it
said on Thursday after market close.
EMPIK
Polis state-owned post Poczta Polska will cooperate with
retailer Empik and offer its services in Empik's
outlets, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
TVN
U.S. Scripps Networks Interactive joined the race to
buy majority stake in Polish broadcaster TVN, Rzeczpospolita
reported, without naming its sources.
RAIFFEISEN
The Polish unit of Austria's Raiffeisen is looking to sell
its paying terminal business in Poland, with U.S. Evo Payments
interested in the purchase, daily Puls Biznesu quoted its
sources as saying.
