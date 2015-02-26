Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
EUROCASH
Poland's No.1 food wholesale chain reported an almost
4-percent dip in its fourth-quarter net profit to 72.3 million
zlotys, hit by price pressures, it said on Thursday.
CENTRAL BANKERS
Poland is not in a hurry to join the banking union, as it
first wants to see the Frankfurt-based regulator at work, Polish
central bank chief Marek Belka was quoted as saying in daily
Rzeczpospolita.
Central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member Elzbieta
Chojna-Duch told daily Puls Biznesu that the new inflation and
GDP projection would determine further rate moves.
GRUPA AZOTY
Poland's largest chemicals maker plans to return to its
plans of building a zero-emmissions energy unit based on coal
gasification and worth at least 1 billion zlotys ($273.5
million), daily Parkiet reported.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.6568 zlotys)