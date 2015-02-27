Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
DATA
Polish statistics office will publish fourth quarter gross
domestic product (GDP) data at 0900 GMT.
The central bank will in turn release its CPI expectations
for February at 1300 GMT.
DEBT
The Finance Ministry will relaease its debt supply plan for
March at around 1400 GMT.
ALIOR BANK
The mid-sized lender reported a 42-percent rise in its
last-year net profit to 323 million zlotys ($87.3 million)
thanks to higher fees and provisions, Alior said.
PGNiG
Poland's largest gas distributor may cut the price of
Russian gas deliveries in its negotiations with Gazprom
, daily Rzeczpospolita cited unnamed sources as saying.
MASPEX
The Polish food producer may be among bidders for its
Slovenian rival, Zito, daily Puls Biznesu reported.
Maspex may be up against Croatian food firm Podravka
in a deal that may reach as much as 60.5 million euros ($68
million).
PGE
Poland's largest energy group will in the second half of the
year launch the procedure to pick a strategic partner for the
construction of its nuclear power station, daily Rzeczpospolita
reported.
BANKS
The full offer tackling the problem of Swiss franc mortgages
in Poland should be ready until the end of May, and the package
should be a mix of the proposals already on the table, the head
of Poland's financial watchdog, Andrzej Jakubiak told daily
Rzeczpospolita.
He added that the regulator planned to issue dividend
directions for individual banks next month.
