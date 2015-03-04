Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
INTEREST RATES
Poland's central bank will decide on the interest rates
level on Wednesday. Analysts expect a 25 basis points cut.
PARTY POLLS
Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) and its main opposition
party Law and Justice (PiS) were neck-and-neck in the latest
opinion poll published by Millward Brown pollster. Support for
PO stood at 34 percent, while for PiS at 35 percent.
Support for right-wing party KORWiN stood at 6 percent,
left-wing SLD at 8 percent, and junior coalition partner PSL at
5 percent.
SWISS FRANC
Polish banks will within the next few days present a plan to
provide relief to customers struggling with their Swiss-franc
denominated mortgages following the currency's recent surge,
daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
The plan would include converting mortgages into the zloty,
but only when the Swiss currency would reach a previously agreed
level, and imposing a cap on monthly instalments, with the
excess to be repaid at a later date, daily added.
STATE-OWNED COMPANIES
Poland's treasury ministry may receive over 3.9 billion
zlotys ($1.05 billion) in dividends from state-owned companies
this year, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's largest media group, Cyfrowy Polsat, reported a 92
percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, weighed down by debt
costs, although it beat market forecasts for a slight net loss.
WP.PL IPO
Poland's leading web portal, Wp.pl, plans to debut on the
Warsaw bourse with an initial public offering (IPO) worth around
300 million zlotys ($80.5 million), daily Puls Biznesu quoted
its sources as saying.
SHALE GAS
Poland's Petrolinvest is backing out of shale gas
exploration in Poland, following a financial and legal analysis
of its shale gas projects, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
COAL
Polish miners may face difficulties if Europe's largest coal
producer Kompania Weglowa (KW), likely to receive state support,
continues to sell coal below market prices, miner Bogdanka's
CEO was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.
On Monday, Bogdanka's shares fell to their lowest since
August 2011 on news it would not continue increasing production
this year at 2014's rapid levels.
TVN
Sale talks regarding a majority stake in Polish broadcaster
TVN, controlled by local holding ITI and France's Vivendi
, are reaching their end, with Time Warner,
Discovery Communications and Bauer in the running,
Polityka weekly reported.
BANKS
Poland's biggest lender PKO BP may lay off over 1,100
employees this year, with No.2 lender Pekao SA looking to shed
around 1,500 employees, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported.
Following a merger, BNP Paribas Polska and Bank BGZ, may lay
off up to 1,900 people, with analysts also expecting
redundancies in Alior Bank and Bank Millennium, daily added.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.7294 zlotys)