Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

FX RESERVES

The central bank will publish February foreign exchange reserves data at 1300 GMT.

DARLEY ENERGY, KGHM

British firm Darley Energy has lodged a complaint with the European Commission against Poland's decision to deny it a potash mining concession, whose value it estimates at nearly 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion), the company said on Thursday.

The concession was granted to Polish state-owned mining giant KGHM.

PKP ENERGETYKA

Polish railways PKP have received 11 initial bids for its utility arm PKP Energetyka, Puls Biznesu said quoting its sources.

Among the buyers are four biggest state-run power firms - PGE, Enea, Energa and Tauron, the latter bidding in consortium with insurance group PZU, the daily said.

NETIA

Poland's operator Netia has submitted a binding offer to buy a telecom arm of Polish state railways, TK Telekom, and is also among the bidders for PKP Energetyka, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting its sources.

POWER GRID

Poland will increase its electricity imports capacities to 2000 megawatts in the next 6-10 years, thanks to the expansion of the domestic network and cross-border links, Rzeczpospolita daily quoted the head of the grid as saying.

BOGDANKA

Polish miner Bogdanka has asked the antimonopoly office to check whether the state-owned miner Kompania Weglowa is dumping cheap coal on the market, undermining competition, Gazeta Wyborcza quoted Bogdanka's chief executive as saying.

PGNiG

Poland's largest gas distributor PGNiG said it will comply this year with the obligation to sell 55 percent of its gas via the power exchange, the company said on Thursday.

