Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

CYFROWY POLSAT DIVIDEND

Poland's largest media group does not plan any dividend payout from 2014 net profit, as it wants to focus on cutting debt, it said on Friday.

PKP ENERGETYKA

Poland's four biggest power producers as well as a number of investment and infrastructure funds have bid for the country's largest unlisted utility, PKP Energetyka, sources told Reuters on Friday.

RATES

Polish central banker Adam Glapinski said he expected interest rates to remain at their current record lows until early 2016, when most of the monetary council members' end their term.

PGNiG

Poland's biggest gas distributor said that Russia's Gazprom resumed full gas supplies to Poland this weekend after it limited the deliveries in September last year.

TVN

U.S. Scripps Networks Interactive is closest to go into exclusive talks on buying the controlling stake in Polish broadcaster TVN, as it offered more than 20 zlotys a share, daily Puls Biznesu quoted unnamed sources as saying.

Newsweek weekly quoted an analyst as saying the Time Warner and German Bauer are front runners in the process.

GAS TERMINAL

Polish deputy foreign minister Rafal Trzaskowski told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna that Poland hoped the consortium led by Italian Saipem would finish Poland's first gas terminal at the Baltic coast and only then negotiate full payment.

KOMPANIA WEGLOWA

Miroslaw Taras, who formerly headed Poland's ailing coal miner Kompania Weglowa, told daily Rzeczpospolita he estimated the cost of his company's restructuring at around 7 billion zlotys ($1.8 billion). He added that some mines would have to be closed in Poland due to falling demand.

ORANGE POLSKA

The Polish unit of French Orange hopes clients will be willing to pay more for faster broadband internet it plans to offer thanks to investments in optic fibre, chief executive Bruno Duthoit told daily Rzeczpospolita.

IDEA BANK

Polish Idea bank, controlled by local billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, plans to sell both new and existing shares in an Initial Public Offer (IPO) it hopes to stage in the first half of 2015, the company said on Monday.

