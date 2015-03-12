Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
SWISS FRANC
Polish financial regulator head Andrzej Jakubiak has
criticised banks' proposition to set up the funds that would
help holders of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages that suffer
from the currency rate rise, saying the offer is good for
lenders mainly, Rzeczpospolita daily quoted Jakubiak as saying.
GLOBAL CITY HOLDINGS
Polish pension funds say the price main shareholder offers
in a buy-back procedure for the cinema network Global City
Holding shares is too low, according to Rzeczpospolita daily.
The Greidinger family wants to de-list the company from Warsaw.
BOGDANKA
Polish coal miner Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka said its net
profit fell 3.4 percent to 101 million zlotys ($25.8 million) in
the fourth quarter due to lower coal prices, with the result
coming above analysts expectations.
TAURON
Tauron, Poland's second largest utility, on Thursday
reported a 43-percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit to
132 million zlotys, in line with analysts' expectations, mainly
due to higher energy prices.
BOND TENDER
Poland will offer 3-4 billion zlotys ($0.8-$1 bln) in
Treasury bonds due January 2024, July 2025 and April 2028 at a
Thursday tender.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Poland will unveil details of its plan to consolidate the
country's four biggest power firms - PGE, Tauron, Enea and
Energa - by mid-2015, the treasury minister supervising the
industry told Reuters.
