Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on March 16. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
TVN
U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive, owner of the Travel Channel, agreed to buy a majority stake in Polish broadcaster TVN for 584 million euros ($613.84 million), the companies said on Monday.
PKO BP
Poland's biggest lender by assets, PKO BP, reported on Monday a 1-percent rise in its full 2014 net profit as negative impact of record-low central bank interest rates was offset by a rival takeover, financial gains, and lower write-offs.
ASSECO POLAND
Eastern Europe's largest software producer nearly doubled its fourth quarter net profit year-on-year thanks to improved margins and Israeli arm Formula Systems' contribution, it said late on Friday.
GRUPA AZOTY
Poland's biggest fertilizer maker Grupa Azoty said on Monday its 2014 net profit fell to 231 million zlotys ($67.15 million) due to falling fertilizer prices, but it was much higher than analysts expectations of 186 million zlotys.
ECHO IVESTMENT
Luxembourg's Griffin Real Estate and U.S. investment fund Pimco have agreed to buy Polish billionaire Michal Solowow's 41.55-percent stake in business space developer Echo Investment, the Polish company said late on Friday.
BUDIMEX
Poland's Budimex is likely to be granted a road-building tender worth 1 billion zlotys ($253 million), following a court ruling which excluded all other competitors, including Italy's Astaldi, from the process, daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported.
POLLS
Poland's current President, Bronislaw Komorowski, might not be able to secure an outright re-election in the upcoming presidential vote, with support for him down to 45 percent, a TNS Polska poll showed.
According to the poll, main opposition candidate Andrzej Duda has a 27-percent backing.
