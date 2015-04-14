Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

M3 MONEY SUPPLY

The central bank will publish March M3 money supply data at 1200 GMT.

NATURAL GAS

Wholesale buyers of natural gas from Polish energy firm PGNiG will most likely pay less for natural gas starting from May, Rzeczpospolita daily reported, citing an unnamed source who said PGNiG had filed a motion to the market regulator to cut the price.

MITSUBISHI

Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has no plan to withdraw from the Russian market and is ready to restart production in Russia when conditions are appropriate, the company's chief executive Tetsuro Aikawa told Rzeczpospolita daily.

COAL MINES

Poland is holding advanced talks with investors regarding the sale of coal mines from state miner Kompania Weglowa, Deputy Treasury Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk told Gazeta Wyborcza daily. He also said that a new mining company called Nowa Kompania Weglowa, which will include 11 coal mines, will be established by the end of June.

MUTUAL FUNDS

The assets of Polish mutual funds rose by 2 percent to over 220 billion zlotys in March, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

MASTERCOOK

Rzeczpospolita daily reported that Chinese firm Haier has bid for the household appliances manufacturing plant formerly owned by Fagor Mastercook located in the south-western city of Wroclaw.

