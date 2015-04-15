Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

RATES

Poland will decide on rates on Wednesday.

DATA

Statistics office will publish March CPI data on Wednesday.

TAURON

Polish utility is still analysing buying a coal mine KWK Brzeszcze from the troubled miner Kompania Weglowa, but after the mine is restructured, daily Parkiet reported.

SHALE GAS

Only two shale gas drillings were conducted in Poland in the first quarter of 2015, compared with seven a year earlier, in a sign that shale gas perspectives are fading, daily Parkiet reported.

TK TELEKOM

Union members at TK Telekom, the telecoms arm of Poland's railway group PKP, demand multi year job warranties and 48-month severance payments, threatening the ongoing TK's privatisation, daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported.

POLLS

With less than one month to go before Poland's presidential election, a IBRiS poll on Wednesday showed incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski ahead with a 42-percent backing, with his conservative challenger Andrzej Duda supported by 29 percent of voters.

