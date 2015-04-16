Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
RATES
Poland has ended its rate-cutting cycle, its central bank
governor confirmed on Wednesday, showing little concern for a
sharp strengthening of the zloty currency fuelled by the euro
zone's massive monetary stimulus.
IDEA BANK
Polish lender Idea Bank will debut on the Warsaw bourse
on Thursday.
LNG TERMINAL
Jan Chadam, the head of Poland's state-run gas grid operator
Gaz-System, was appointed acting chief executive officer in
Polskie LNG, a Gaz-System's unit responsible for building an LNG
terminal on the Baltic coast, Gaz-System said on Wednesday.
PGNiG
Poland's biggest gas distributor PGNiG holds a shareholders
meeting to decide on a 2014 dividend payout. The energy market
regulator is also expected to approve a new gas tariff for
PGNiG's biggest clients on Thursday.
EISER FUND
London-headquartered Eiser infrastructure fund has opened
its first office in Warsaw and plans to spend 300 million euros
on Poland's infrastructure projects, Puls Biznesu daily
reported.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Lock-up on 38 percent of Cyfrowy Polsat's shares, which are
owned by media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak and his associate
Heronim Ruta, and worth around 6 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion)
expires in May, Parkiet daily reported.
HELICOPTER TENDER
Poland is likely to select a utility helicopter supplier in
a tender valued at $3 billion on April 21, defence minister
Tomasz Siemoniak told a public radio.
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp, a unit of U.S. defence contractor
United Technologies Corp., Airbus Group and AgustaWestland, a
unit of Italy's Finmeccanica, are bidders in the tender.
LOT
Poland's state-owned airline LOT reported a 2014 operating
profit of 99.4 million zlotys, compared to an almost 4 million
zlotys loss a year ago. The figure was in black for the first
time in the last seven years, Puls Biznesu daily reported.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.7670 zlotys)