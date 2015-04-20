Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

The Polish stats office is to publish its industrial output, PPI and retail sales data for March.

FM BANK

Investment firm Abris is close to inking a deal with British fund AnaCap to sell its small lender FM Bank, daily Parkiet cited unnamed market sources as saying.

STATE TREASURY

Polish treasury minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna in an interview he saw no reason for the country's state-controlled utilities not to seek takeovers in Europe, adding that strategy at chemicals maker Grupa Azoty does not block further consolidation.

TK TELEKOM

Polish railways PKP and the management of its telecoms arm TK Telekom agreed with TK unions over employment package, which bodes well for the TK's ongoing sale process, daily Parkiet reported.

