Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

MILITARY

Poland said on Tuesday it would buy Raytheon Co's Patriot missiles from the United States and provisionally selected French Airbus Group helicopters as it speeds up the modernization of its military amid tensions with Russia.

MBANK

Commerzbank's Polish unit said late on Tuesday it wanted to withhold dividend payout from its 2014 profit, in accordance with a regulatory plea.

BELVEDERE

The Paris-listed distilled drinks company sees Poland as its Eastern European base, planning to strengthen its position in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, CEO Jean-Noel Reynaud told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview.

FAMUR, KOPEX

Polish mining equipment producers Kopex and Famur plan to raise their sales abroad, looking for new markets as metal price slump curbs demand, daily Parkiet reported.

WIRTUALNA POLSKA

Individual investors have until Wednesday to sign up for shares in Polish online media group Wirtualna Polska Holding (WPH).

