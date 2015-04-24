Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

UNEMPLOYMENT

Poland's statistics office is scheduled to publish registered unemployment data for March at 0800 GMT.

PRESIDENTIAL POLL

With two weeks to go before Poland's presidential election, a TNS poll on Friday showed incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski ahead with a 48-percent backing, with his conservative challenger Andrzej Duda supported by 31 percent of the voters.

WIRTUALNA POLSKA IPO-WPPL.WA

Polish online media group Wirtualna Polska Holding confirmed on Friday that its initial public offering price was set at 32 zlotys per share. The price values the new share offer at 107 million zlotys ($28.92 million).

PKP ENERGETYKA

Polish utilities Tauron and Enea are in talks with private equity firms on potential partnerships in the race for local rival PKP Energetyka. Energa is ready to go it alone, daily Parkiet quoted its sources as saying.

AMAZON

The U.S. online retailer plans to more than double its Polish workforce in local logistic centers to 12,000 in the next three years, Amazon's Polish chief Kerry Person told daily Rzeczpospolita.

HOME.PL

The race for Poland's largest web hosting company Home.pl has launched, with global hosting leaders and private equity firms among potential buyers, daily Puls Biznesu reported.

AIIB

Polish central bank may finance Poland's potential investment in the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), daily Puls Biznesu reported.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.6997 zlotys)