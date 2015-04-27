Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
BANK MILLENIUM
Bank Millennium reported an almost 4-percent rise
of its first-quarter net profit year on year, as lower tax and
higher commission helped it to offset the negative impact of
lower interest rates.
BANKS
Poland plans to introduce Banking Guarantee Fund fees that
would be higher than fees applied to banks in other European
Union's countries, Rzeczpospolita daily said on Monday citing a
bill that is subject to Ministers' consultations.
ORANGE
The Polish unit of French telecoms group Orange releases Q1
results after market closes.
PZU
Poland's treasury minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski told Puls
Biznesu daily that decisions on financing Polish economy should
be taken in Poland in a comment to media reports that Poland's
biggest insurer PZU may take over several banks that were put up
for sale by their foreign owners.
PKN ORLEN
Poland's largest oil refiner has delivered a cargo of gas
condensate of Iranian origin to its Mazeikiai refinery in
Lithuania, traders said on Friday.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX