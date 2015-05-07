Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
RATES
Poland is very happy with the level of its zloty currency,
central bank governor Marek Belka said on Wednesday, dampening
market speculation the bank might act to rein in the zloty,
which is up 6 percent against the euro this year.
PGE
Poland's biggest power producer posted a
bigger-than-expected 39-percent rise in its first quarter net
profit, thanks to higher power prices and after last year's
results were hit by costs relating to voluntary redundancies.
KOMPANIA WEGLOWA
The troubled coal miner plans to introduce the so called
sixth working day in some of its mines to increase the mines'
efficiency, the company's CEO told Puls Biznesu daily.
SLOVAK TELEKOMIPO-STA.BV(IPO-STA.L)
Polish investment and pension funds may buy into Slovak
Telecom, which is being sold by the Slovak government in an
initial public offering (IPO), daily Rzeczpospolita quoted its
sources as saying.
ING BANK SLASKI
Poland's fifth-largest lender by assets reported on Thursday
a 2-percent increase in its first-quarter net profit thanks to
higher net income on investments.
FX RESERVES
Poland's central bank will publish April foreign exchange
reserves data at 1200 GMT.
DEBT TENDER
Finance Ministry to hold debt tender at which it will offer
bonds worth 3-5 billion zlotys.
WIRTUALNA POLSKA
Polish online media group Wirtualna Polska Holding is to
debut on the Warsaw bourse on Thursday.
CCC
Poland's largest shoe retailer reported a first-quarter net
profit of 6.4 million zlotys compared to 0.4 million last year
thanks to a tax settlement, the company said on Thursday.
