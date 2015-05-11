Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ELECTIONS

Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski was surprisingly pushed into second place by a conservative challenger in Sunday's presidential election, although the latest exit poll results show the gap narrowing ahead of official results expected later on Monday, pollster Ipsos said.

No official results from the voting have been released. The new exit poll carried by Polish broadcasters put Komorowski on 33.1 percent of the vote, up from 32.2 percent reported last night, but still behind conservative Andrzej Duda on 34.5 percent, down from an earlier 34.8 percent.

GDP GROWTH

Polish gross domestic product's growth may accelerate to 3.8 percent in 2015, much higher than the earlier expected 3.4 percent, deputy finance minister Artur Radziwill was quoted as saying by Puls Binzesu daily.

KGHM

Europe's No.2 copper producer suffered a 2-percent fall in its first-quarter net profit, as a weaker zloty failed to outweigh the effect of lower copper prices, it said on Friday.

RAIFFEISEN

Raiffeisen Polbank, the Polish unit of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International would be an interesting partner for local insurer PZU, Raiffeisen Polbank's CEO Piotr Czarnecki told daily Rzeczpospolita.

PKP ENERGETYKA

Polish energy producers Tauron and Enea are the most likely to buy PKP Energetyka, the utility arm of the Polish railways PKP, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted its sources as saying.

AGORA

The Polish publisher curbed its net loss in the first quarter almost to null from 10 million zlotys in the red a year earlier thanks to a pick up in sales, the group said on Monday.

