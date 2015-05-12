Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

FOREIGN TRADE

The state statistics office will publish foreign trade data for the January-March period at 1200 GMT.

BOND INVESTORS

In March, investors from Asia held more Polish zloty-denominated treasury bonds than American investors, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

BANK PEKAO RESULTS

The net income of Bank Pekao PEO.WA, Poland's No.2 lender, beat analysts' expectations in the first quarter thanks to a rise in trading income, the bank's results showed on Tuesday. Pekao earned 624 million zlotys ($171.05 million), 1.5 percent less than a year ago.

AMERICAN HEART OF POLAND

Chinese fund Fosun has placed the highest bid for a leading network of Polish cardiosurgery clinics called the American Heart of Poland, Puls Biznesu daily reported without naming its sources.

The daily said Fosun offered to pay 1 billion zlotys ($273.79 million) for the company and take over its debt worth 500 million.

CD PROJEKT

Pre-orders for CD Projekt's new computer game The Witcher 3 exceeded 1 million copies worldwide, the company said.

TRAKCJA PRKiL

Railway infrastructure builder Trakcja is awaiting tenders from state-controlled railways worth over 10 billion zlotys this year, Parkiet daily reported citing Trakcja's press office.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.6525 zlotys)