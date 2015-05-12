Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
FOREIGN TRADE
The state statistics office will publish foreign trade data
for the January-March period at 1200 GMT.
BOND INVESTORS
In March, investors from Asia held more Polish
zloty-denominated treasury bonds than American investors,
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
BANK PEKAO RESULTS
The net income of Bank Pekao PEO.WA, Poland's No.2 lender,
beat analysts' expectations in the first quarter thanks to a
rise in trading income, the bank's results showed on Tuesday.
Pekao earned 624 million zlotys ($171.05 million), 1.5 percent
less than a year ago.
AMERICAN HEART OF POLAND
Chinese fund Fosun has placed the highest bid for a leading
network of Polish cardiosurgery clinics called the American
Heart of Poland, Puls Biznesu daily reported without naming its
sources.
The daily said Fosun offered to pay 1 billion zlotys
($273.79 million) for the company and take over its debt worth
500 million.
CD PROJEKT
Pre-orders for CD Projekt's new computer game The Witcher 3
exceeded 1 million copies worldwide, the company said.
TRAKCJA PRKiL
Railway infrastructure builder Trakcja is awaiting tenders
from state-controlled railways worth over 10 billion zlotys this
year, Parkiet daily reported citing Trakcja's press office.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.6525 zlotys)