Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
The statistics office will publish its flash estimate of
first-quarter gross domestic product data at 0800 GMT.
Separately, the central bank will publish April net
inflation and March current account data at 1200 GMT.
PRESIDENTIAL POLL
With nine days to go before a second round of Poland's
presidential election, incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski is behind
his conservative challenger Andrzej Duda with 40 percent
backing, showed a Millward Brown poll conducted for private TV
station TVN on Thursday. Duda is on 44 percent.
JSW
JSW, the European Union's biggest coking coal producer,
posted a net loss of 198 million zlotys ($55 million) in the
first quarter due to falling coal prices and strike costs, the
company said on Thursday.
ENEA
Poland's No.3 utility Enea reported a bigger-than-expected
increase of 25 percent in its first-quarter net profit to 263
million zlotys, boosted by higher electricity sales and prices
to retail clients and lower cost.
ALIOR BANK
Polish mid-sized lender Alior Bank reported a 33-percent
rise in its first-quarter net profit to 91 million zlotys thanks
to higher net interest and fee income, it said on Friday.
nc+
Vivendi's Canal+ plans to remain the major
shareholder in the pay-TV platform nc+, after it sold its stake
in Poland's broadcaster TVN, the CEO at Canal+ Bertrand Meheut
told Rzeczpospolita daily.
NETIA
Poland's No. 2 telecoms operator Netia expects to buy its
smaller local rival TK Telekom from the Polish state railway
group PKP at the turn of the third and fourth quarter, the
Parkiet daily quoted the company's CEO as saying.
