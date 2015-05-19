Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
ELECTIONS
With six days to go before the second round of Poland's
presidential election, incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski was
leading with 47 percent backing, a survey by pollster Millward
Brown showed on Monday.
PGE
Rzeczpospolita daily speculates that apart from the state
investment vehicle PIR, the state-cotrolled energy firm Polska
Grupa Energetyczna may be interested in buying shares of ailing
state coal giant Kompania Weglowa.
DATA
Statistics office will release April corporate employment
and wages data at 1200 GMT.
BONDS
Finance ministry will release the bond offer for the
Thursday tender at 1300 GMT. The ministry had said earlier it
could cancel the tender, depending on market conditions.
GRUPA AZOTY POLICE
State investment vehicle PIR will help to finance Grupa
Azoty Police' plan to build a propylene factory at a cost of 1.7
billion zlotys ($471.99 million), according to Rzeczpospolita
daily.
JAGUAR LAND ROVER
Jaguar Land Rover considers Poland and Czech Republic as a
potential place for its car-assembling and car parts factory.
The company owned by Indian Tata Motors may potentially hire
6,000 people on the new site, according to Puls Biznesu daily.
($1 = 3.6018 zlotys)