DEBT TENDER
Poland's Finance Ministry will on Thursday hold a debt
tender at which it will offer bonds worth 2.0-4.0 billion zlotys
($0.54-1.1 billion).
CENTRAL BANK MINUTES
Poland's central bank will publish minutes from the May
meeting of its rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) at
1200 GMT.
EUROCASH
Food distributor Eurocash will pay out 110 million zlotys in
dividend from its 2014 profit, or 0.79 zlotys per share, the
company said on Wednesday.
STATE-RUN POLISH POST
Poland's state-run mail Poczta Polska won a key tender for
the local post business, and will continue to provide services
to the majority of Poles for another ten years, it said on
Wednesday. The tender is worth an estimated 3 billion zlotys
($817 million).
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
With four days to go before the second round of Poland's
presidential election, incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski was ahead
with 47 percent support, a survey by pollster Millward Brown for
private broadcasters TVN and TVN24 showed on Wednesday.
Conservative challenger Andrzej Duda was behind on 45
percent. The rest of the respondents were undecided.
