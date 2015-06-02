Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
PZU, RAIFFEISEN
Poland's biggest insurer PZU has submitted an offer to buy
Raiffeisen Polbank, Poland's seventh largest lender by assets,
two sources familiar with the matter said, taking another step
towards creating its own banking group.
CCC
Ultro, the major shareholder in Poland's No.1 shoe retailer
CCC, launched a sale of up to 3,010,000 shares representing a
7.84 percent stake, or 6.67 percent of votes in the company in
an accelerated book building, CCC said on Monday evening.
DEFENCE
PZL Mielec, the Black Hawk helicopter maker owned by the
U.S. firm Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, may fire more
than 510 workers or around one fourth of all employees,
Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting a trade union representative.
SWISS-FRANC LOANS
The Finance Ministry and the central bank critised some of
the Polish Bank Association's proposals to help homeowners
struggling to service Swiss franc mortgages, Rzeczpospolita
said.
LPP
Poland's No.1 clothing retailer sees sales improvement in
the second half of 2015, Rzeczposposlita quoted LPP CEO as
saying. LPP also plans to launch a new clothes brand in autumn.
CENTRAL BANK
The government has prepared a draft bill which would reduce
the number of central bank's rate setters to seven, including
the bank's governor, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said, adding
the draft has been accepted by the opposition party Law and
Justice.
PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS
The right-wing alliance created by the opposition party Law
and Justice (PiS) would be backed by 25 percent of voters while
the ruling Civic Platform (PO) would be on 17 percent in the
coming parliamentary elections, a poll by Millward Brown for TVN
showed.
