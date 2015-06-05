Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

FX RESERVES

Poland's central bank will publish May foreign exchange reserves data at 1200 GMT.

SWISS-FRANC LOANS

Swiss franc-denominated mortgages in Poland's banking system are a ticking bomb, central bank governor Marek Belka said on Wednesday, calling on lenders to shoulder some of the cost of converting the loans into zlotys.

AMAZON

The U.S. online retailer plans to open its fourth new warehouse in central Poland and may open its Polish e-shop next year, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted its sources as saying.

PKN

Poland's largest oil refiner is looking for new upstream assets in North America and is considering new concessions around Poland, daily Parkiet reported.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

