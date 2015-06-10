Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
CHF MORTGAGES
Any possible conversion of Swiss-franc mortgages into the
zloty would have to be voluntary for borrowers, head of Poland's
central bank Marek Belka said, adding that he supported the idea
of banks putting some money aside to deal with the issue.
TVN
U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive said on
Tuesday it intends to make a tender offer for all shares of
Polish broadcaster TVN.
The company agreed in March to buy a 52.7 percent
controlling stake in TVN from financial holding firm ITI and
French media firm Vivendi's Canal+.
GRUPA AZOTY
A possible bond issue by Poland's Grupa Azoty "might be
interesting," the president of the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which holds a stake in
the company, was quoted as saying by daily Puls Biznesu.
COAL
Assuming that investment in new extraction powers planned
for between 2016 and 2020 are realised, the surplus of coal on
the Polish market might reach 16 million tonnes annually, daily
Rzeczpospolita reported.
