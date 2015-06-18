Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
ECONOMIC DATA
The statistics office will publish May retail sales,
industrial output and producer price data at 1200 GMT.
At the same time, the central bank will publish minutes from the
June meeting of its rate-setting Monetary Policy Council.
HTL STREFA
Private equity fund EQT is considering an initial public
offering of HTL Strefa, which produces safety lancets and pen
needles for insulin injection, that could be worth 100-200
million euros, Puls Biznesu said quoting its sources.
COVERED BONDS
Polish parliament will adopt a bill on covered bonds and
mortgage banks that could potentially boost the covered bonds
market in Poland, Puls Biznesu quoted deputy finance minister as
saying.
LEAKED TAPES AFFAIR
The U.S. may help Poland to look into the case of the so
called leaked tapes affair that emerged a year ago and hit the
government ruled by the Civic Platform party, Rzeczpospolita
daily said, quoting its sources.
The daily said that the U.S. Department of Justice signalled
that it may provide a legal aid to Poland to investigate who
published the audio files on Dropbox. The language and issues
discussed by government officials illegally taped in Warsaw
restaurants made voters angry with the ruling party.
PKN ORLEN
Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen plans to spend 225
million zlotys ($61.51 million) on petrol stations with the aim
of gradual rebranding of its low budget Bliska stations into
regular stations under Orlen brand, Rzeczpospolita said.
UKRAINE
Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko told
Rzeczpospolita daily that Ukraine plans to privatise its
strategic companies from the energy, chemical and agriculture
industries by December, hoping the sale will bring in some 17
billion hryvnias ($783.41 million).
She also said that the risk of Ukraine's financial collapse
is real and this is why its debtholders should be interested in
helping it service the debts.
PENSIONS
Poland's governing party Civic Platform is considering to
offer pensioners a lump sum next year on top of the regular
pension rise dented by the stubborn deflation, Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna daily reported without naming its sources.
RENEWABLES
Changes into the support system to the renewable sources of
energy projects planned for 2016 may stop the development of the
industry for many months, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.
PESA
Polish tram maker Pesa will create its branch in Ukraine to
produce vehicles for Kiev, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said without
giving financial details of the plan.
($1 = 3.6582 zlotys)
($1 = 21.7000 hryvnias)