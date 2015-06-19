Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

TREASURY MINISTER

Poland's newly appointed treasury minister Andrzej Czerwinski reiterated in his interview for daily Gazeta Wyborcza that he saw no need for local energy sector consolidation for the time being.

POLITICS

Poland's junior ruling coalition partner, PSL, may replace economy minister Janusz Piechocinski with labour minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz at the party's helm, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted its sources as saying.

According to a poll by pollster CBOS, only three parties would form the new parliament in the autumn elections, a separate report showed. Main opposition party PiS leads with 31-percent backing, the ruling party PO has 25 percent, while the movement of former rock star Pawel Kukiz would amass 19 percent.

UPC

The Polish unit of Liberty Media's cable operator UPC sees takeover potential in Poland, UPC Polska's chief Ramiro Lafarga told daily Rzeczpospolita.

RAIFFEISEN

The European Central Bank (ECB) has blocked the payment of management bonuses at Raiffeisen units due to weak results at its mother-company, Austria's Raiffeisen, daily Puls Biznesu reported. The Polish unit of Raiffeisen, Raiffeisen Polbank, is put up for sale.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

