DATA
Polish central bank will publish the first-quarter current
account data and its June inflation expectations reading. The
finance ministry is to announce its debt issue plans for the
third-quarter.
SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS
Shareholders at Polish insurer PZU and utility Enea
will decide on dividend payout, while real-estate
developer GTC's owners will again vote on the
company's rights issue plan.
CIECH
Polish leading chemicals producer Ciech's supervisory board
rejected the management board's plan to pay out a dividend for
2014, the company said in a statement late on Monday.
PARTY POLLS
Ahead of the parliamentary election in October, a right-wing
alliance led by Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice
(PiS) leads in a survey conducted by GFK Polonia pollster with
43.1 percent of support.
The ruling Civic Platform (PO) party came second, on 28.8
percent, while an anti-establishment movement led by rock star
Pawel Kukiz came third with a 15.1 percent backing. The poll was
conducted between June 11-14.
In another poll, conducted by Estymator pollster on June
26-27 for the Polish edition of Newsweek, PiS is on 36 percent,
PO on 25 percent, and Kukiz's movement on 20 percent.
EU FUNDS
European Union may grant Poland 2 billion euros ($2.24
billion) to improve its railway infrastructure, according Gazeta
Wyborcza daily.
PRAIRIE MINING
Australian Prairie Mining, which plans to build a new coal
mine in Poland, is to debut on the Warsaw stock exchange, as
well as on the London bourse, according to Puls Biznesu daily.
ABC DATA
Warsaw-listed IT distributor ABC Data wants to more than
double its market value to 1 billion zlotys ($267.01 million) by
2018, Rzeczpospolita daily said, quoting the company's strategy.
CD PROJEKT
Computer games maker CD Projekt plans to publish the first
add-on to the Witcher 3 game this year, and another one next
year, the company's chief executive told Rzeczpospolita daily.
CD Projekt is also considering publishing a new title, Cyberpunk
2077.
