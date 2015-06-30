Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Polish central bank will publish the first-quarter current account data and its June inflation expectations reading. The finance ministry is to announce its debt issue plans for the third-quarter.

SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS

Shareholders at Polish insurer PZU and utility Enea will decide on dividend payout, while real-estate developer GTC's owners will again vote on the company's rights issue plan.

CIECH

Polish leading chemicals producer Ciech's supervisory board rejected the management board's plan to pay out a dividend for 2014, the company said in a statement late on Monday.

PARTY POLLS

Ahead of the parliamentary election in October, a right-wing alliance led by Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) leads in a survey conducted by GFK Polonia pollster with 43.1 percent of support.

The ruling Civic Platform (PO) party came second, on 28.8 percent, while an anti-establishment movement led by rock star Pawel Kukiz came third with a 15.1 percent backing. The poll was conducted between June 11-14.

In another poll, conducted by Estymator pollster on June 26-27 for the Polish edition of Newsweek, PiS is on 36 percent, PO on 25 percent, and Kukiz's movement on 20 percent.

EU FUNDS

European Union may grant Poland 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) to improve its railway infrastructure, according Gazeta Wyborcza daily.

PRAIRIE MINING

Australian Prairie Mining, which plans to build a new coal mine in Poland, is to debut on the Warsaw stock exchange, as well as on the London bourse, according to Puls Biznesu daily.

ABC DATA

Warsaw-listed IT distributor ABC Data wants to more than double its market value to 1 billion zlotys ($267.01 million) by 2018, Rzeczpospolita daily said, quoting the company's strategy.

CD PROJEKT

Computer games maker CD Projekt plans to publish the first add-on to the Witcher 3 game this year, and another one next year, the company's chief executive told Rzeczpospolita daily. CD Projekt is also considering publishing a new title, Cyberpunk 2077.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 0.8929 euros) ($1 = 3.7452 zlotys)