ECONOMIC DATA
The statistics office will publish June retail sales,
industrial output and producer price data at 1200 GMT.
CVC
The private equity fund, in exclusive talks on the takeover
of Polish utility PKP Energetyka, wants to finalise negotiations
within weeks, CVC's director Przemyslaw Obloj was quoted by
daily Rzeczpospolita.
GREEK BAILOUT
Poland, as a non-euro zone European Union (EU) member, would
be free from liability risks arising from the planned bridge
financing for Greece, the Polish government's spokesman told
public radio on Friday.
For news on the Greek bailout, go to: here
BANK POCZTOWY
The lender, controlled by the Polish post, placed its
initial public offering (IPO) prospectus at the local financial
regulator KNF, with its Warsaw debut planned for October, daily
Parkiet quoted its sources as saying.
PGNiG
Poland's biggest gas distributor said on Thursday its gas
production volume dropped to 1.11 billion cubic metres in the
second quarter this year from 1.13 bcm in the same period last
year.
TAURON
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tauron long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable
Outlooks.
POLITICAL PARTY POLL
Support for Poland's governing Civic Platform (PO) party
stands at 23 percent, while the right-wing alliance led by Law
and Justice (PiS) enjoys the support of 33 percent, a poll by
Millward Brown for TVN broadcaster showed on Thursday evening.
