PKP ENERGETYKA
Poland expects state-run railway group PKP to close the sale
of its utility arm PKP Energetyka in the coming days, Treasury
Minister Andrzej Czerwinski told Reuters on Saturday.
PZU
Polish insurer PZU's investment fund, as well as the
country's lenders, could potentially invest in struggling coal
miner Kompania Weglowa's (KW) rescue fund, Treasury Minister
Andrzej Czerwinski said.
ENERGA
A consortium led by a U.S. investment fund has offered
Poland's No.4 energy firm Energa it would take over its frozen
power plant project in the eastern city of Ostroleka,
Rzeczpospolita daily reported. The plan is worth $2 billion.
UKRAINIAN WORKERS
Polish companies applied for permissions to hire 408
thousands of workers from Ukraine and other former Soviet
Union's republics in the first half of 2015 year. That is two
times more than a year earlier, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily
reported quoting official data.
SWISS FRANCS
The full conversion of Swiss franc-denominated credits into
zlotys, as planned by Poland's biggest opposition party Law and
Justice (PiS), may cost up to 64 billion zlotys ($16.86
billion), bank association head was quoted as saying by
Rzeczpospolita.
BANKS
BOS brokerage has issued a recommendation to sell 8 out of 9
lenders covered, as the planned bank tax would wipe out one
third of the sector's profit, Puls Biznesu daily said. The
planned FX mortgage conversion may also dent their results
further.
BLACK CURRANTS
Farmers association has called on its members not to pick
black currants because of low prices, Puls Biznesu reported.
Poland has a 53 percent share in the global black currant
production.
