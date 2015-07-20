Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PKP ENERGETYKA

Poland expects state-run railway group PKP to close the sale of its utility arm PKP Energetyka in the coming days, Treasury Minister Andrzej Czerwinski told Reuters on Saturday.

PZU

Polish insurer PZU's investment fund, as well as the country's lenders, could potentially invest in struggling coal miner Kompania Weglowa's (KW) rescue fund, Treasury Minister Andrzej Czerwinski said.

ENERGA

A consortium led by a U.S. investment fund has offered Poland's No.4 energy firm Energa it would take over its frozen power plant project in the eastern city of Ostroleka, Rzeczpospolita daily reported. The plan is worth $2 billion.

UKRAINIAN WORKERS

Polish companies applied for permissions to hire 408 thousands of workers from Ukraine and other former Soviet Union's republics in the first half of 2015 year. That is two times more than a year earlier, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported quoting official data.

SWISS FRANCS

The full conversion of Swiss franc-denominated credits into zlotys, as planned by Poland's biggest opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), may cost up to 64 billion zlotys ($16.86 billion), bank association head was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita.

BANKS

BOS brokerage has issued a recommendation to sell 8 out of 9 lenders covered, as the planned bank tax would wipe out one third of the sector's profit, Puls Biznesu daily said. The planned FX mortgage conversion may also dent their results further.

BLACK CURRANTS

Farmers association has called on its members not to pick black currants because of low prices, Puls Biznesu reported. Poland has a 53 percent share in the global black currant production.

