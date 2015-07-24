Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
GDP GROWTH
Polish economy may grow this year by 4 percent, deputy Prime
Minister Janusz Piechocinski told tabloid Super Express.
CEE GROWTH
Poland will be the fastest growing economy in CEE region in
coming years, Polish central bank said in a report published on
Thursday, according to Rzeczpospolita daily.
WORLD BANK LOAN
The World Bank has approved a 912.7 million euro ($1
billion) loan to support Poland's economic growth and
resilience, leading to more dynamic job creation and shared
prosperity, it said on its webpage.
here
CREDIT UNIONS
Finance minister Mateusz Szczurek said that the shortage in
Poland's five biggest SKOK credit unions' budgets amounts to 1.2
billion zlotys ($319.80 million), according to Gazeta Wyborcza
daily.
BANK TAX
Poland's central bank head Marek Belka warned on Thursday
that the planned introduction of the bank asset tax will lead to
increased interest rates at which banks lend money to their
customers.
FX MORTGAGES
Poland's opposition party Law and Justice has submitted a
"crawling peg" bill that assumes that when Swiss franc rises
above a certain rate against the zloty, lenders would subsidise
instalments paid by FX mortgage holders, Gazeta Wyborcza said.
Opposition parties agreed though that the parliament would
proceed with governing party's bill that assumes granting help
for 10 percent of FX credit holders who would go for mortgage
conversion into zlotys at current Swiss franc rate.
GOVERNMENT
Before October general election Polish government wants to
work on projects such as free law help, cheap flats for rent,
and junk food removal from school eateries and shops, government
spokesman told Rzeczpospolita.
RAYTHEON
State-controlled arm producer Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa will
cooperate with US firm Ratheon that is to supply Poland with
anti-aircraft and anti-missile system Wisla worth 26 billion
zlotys, Rzeczpospolita said.
BLACKCURRANTS
Due to low prices, Polish blackcurrant producers may be
granted with a support worth 800 zlotys per hectare, deputy farm
minister was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita.
