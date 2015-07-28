Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
ORANGE POLSKA
The Polish unit of France's Orange surprised on
Monday with 34 percent growth in its second-quarter net profit,
citing lower depreciation and financial costs.
KGHM
Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz on Monday said her
government should review the structure of taxes levied on copper
miner KGHM.
KGHM CEO said the government's new mining tax proposal would
allow the company to return to some previously unprofitable
projects in Poland.
Daily Puls Biznesu quoted a report by JP Morgan, claiming
that KGHM's investment in Canadian rival Quadra FNX, now named
KGHM International, was not money well spent. KGHM
thinks the report's assumptions were wrong, says Puls Biznesu.
CENTRAL BANK
Polish central bank's non-voting management member
Malgorzata Zaleska told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna she thought
the Polish banking tax should be implemented together with
measures regarding the banks' FX mortgage loans.
PKP ENERGETYKA
Poland's main opposition party and political poll leader Law
and Justice (PiS) hopes to block the Polish railways PKP's sale
of its utility arm PKP Energetyka to global private equity fund
CVC, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
GETIN NOBLE BANK
The lender, controlled by one of Poland richest men, Leszek
Czarnecki, expects the first quarter of 2015 was the bottom for
its revenue and net interest income, with the second quarter
marking a rebound and the third seen even better, Getin's CEO
Krzysztof Rosinski told daily Parkiet.
OT LOGISTICS
One of Poland's largest logistics companies wants to become
a co-owner in Croatia's Luka Rijeka, which in turn controls the
Croatian port in Rijeka, daily Parkiet reported.
CREDIT UNIONS
Polish financial regulator KNF will on Tuesday hold a
meeting on the country's troubled credit unions, called SKOKs,
daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported.
STATE TREASURY
Thanks to a new law Poland's treasury minister will be able
to block an investment in a state or private company if it
rendered a transaction threatening to Poland's safety, Gazeta
Wyborcza reported.
ARMY CONTRACTS
Polish defense minister Tomasz Siemoniak told daily
Rzeczpospolita that the country's contract for military
helicopters may just as well be signed by the new government, to
be elected in October. Poland has provisionally selected French
Airbus Group helicopters as it speeds up the
modernization of its military amid tensions with Russia.
