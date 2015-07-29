Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
MORTGAGES
Poland's Prime Minister repeated in an interview for Gazeta
Wyborcza daily that she wanted to create a special fund that
would help not only troubled holders of Swiss-franc mortgages
but also those of the zloty-denominated ones.
IT DISTRIBUTORS
Swiss IT distributor Also and its smaller German
rival Wortmann plan to enter the Polish market, which
could boost competition among the local players, including the
listed companies AB and Action, Puls Biznesu
daily said.
KOMPANIA WEGLOWA
The government returned to talks with state-run power
companies PGE and Energa and gas seller PGNiG
on their direct involvement in the troubled miner
Kompania Weglowa, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting its sources.
AMICA
Poland's producer of home appliances Amica is in talks to
buy electric equipment distributors in Great Britain and France,
Rzeczpospolita said.
