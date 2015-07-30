Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

KGHM

Copper miner KGHM CEO Herbert Wirth told Forbes monthly that his company will be replacing miners in some most dangerous places with ultra-modern self-learning machines. During next 5 years 1000 workers will retire, he added.

Wirth also said that in 5 year time 40 percent of KGHM production will be extracted in Chile, Canada and United States, up from 25 percent now. Construction of Sierra Gorda mine in Chile was worth $4.2 billion, more than the planned 2.9 billion.

OT LOGISTICS

OT Logistics has bought almost 21 percent of Croatian sea port of Rijeka at a cost of 61 million zlotys ($16.23 million), the Polish company said in a statement.

BANKS

Commerzbank's Polish unit mBank reported on Thursday a 32-percent fall in second-quarter net profit year-on-year to 221 million zlotys, in line with analysts' forecasts.

Banco Santander's Polish unit BZ WBK said its second quarter net profit rose 7.5 percent to 542 million zlotys, above forecasts.

T-MOBILE POLSKA

The Deutsche Telekom's Polish arm eyes larger market share and does not exclude takeovers, its new local chief Adam Sawicki told dailies Rzeczpospolita and Parkiet.

POLLS

Poland's main opposition party, Law and Justice (PiS), leads the latest opinion poll by pollster GfK, closing in on a single majority with a 47.1 percent reading. Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) trails at second place with 30.3-percent backing.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.7580 zlotys)