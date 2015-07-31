Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

POLLS

Poland's main opposition party, Law and Justice (PiS), leads the latest opinion poll by pollster Estymator for Newsweek Polska with 43 percent backing, while the ruling Civic Platform (PO) would get 29 percent of votes.

DATA

Poland's central bank to release inflation expectations at 1200 GMT.

DEBT SUPPLY

Poland's Finance Ministry to release debt supply plan for August at 1300 GMT.

BANK BPH

Italy's UniCredit, Spain's Caixabank, and local rival Getin Noble Bank as well as insurer PZU will battle it out for U.S. GE Capital's Polish unit Bank BPH, daily Puls Biznesu quoted its sources as saying.

JSW

Poland's coking coal miner JSW asked its bond holders to abstain until October 31 from demanding earlier redemption of the company's bonds.

PGNiG

PSG, a distribution unit of Poland's gas group PGNiG, wants to spend 1.2 billion zlotys ($316.7 million) on network upgrades in order to raise its core profit EBITDA by 15 percent in seven years, daily Parkiet reported.

BANK TAX

Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz, the head of the Polish Banking Association (ZBP), told daily Parkiet in an interview that a planned banking tax would have a negative influence on the Polish economy.

