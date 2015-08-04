Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
RESULTS
The net profit at Bank Pekao SA, Poland's No.2
lender, fell by a tenth year-on-year in the second quarter to
619 million zlotys ($163 million), but came in above analysts's
expectations thanks to higer than expected net fee income.
Polish private broadcaster TVN reported a 70
percent fall in its second-quarter net profit to 36.9 million
zlotys, after a weaker zloty raised the costs of it euro- and
dollar-denominated debt, the group said on Tuesday.
PKO
Wednesday's supervisory board meeting at the
state-controlled lender PKO BP, Poland' largest bank, may sack
its chief executive Zbigniew Jagiello and replace him with
EBRD's Lucyna Stanczak-Wuczynska, daily Puls Biznesu
quoted unnamed sources as saying.
CHF MORTGAGES
Lawmakers from the ruling Civic Platform (PO) may amend
their draft bill on Swiss franc-denominated mortgages to include
more borrowers hit by the franc's rise from earlier this year,
Puls Biznesu reported.
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer, Poland's KGHM, aims at
generating 30 percent of the energy it uses from renewable
sources, the head of the group's utility arm told daily Parkiet.
IT CONTRACT
Poland's state pension system ZUS is to announce a new
contract for its IT system, set to be worth 500 million zlotys,
daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported.
POLL
Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) leads
the latest poll by IBRIS with a 35-percent backing, unchanged
from the previous poll and ahead of the ruling Civic Platform
(PO) with 23 percent, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
